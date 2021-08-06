STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $46.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,686,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

