MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,916.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,436 shares of company stock worth $11,339,155 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

