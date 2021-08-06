Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,254,361.68.
Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.
Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$5.39 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
