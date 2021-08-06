OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Insider Acquires A$49,350.00 in Stock

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) insider Martin Holland bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$49,350.00 ($35,250.00).

OzAurum Resources Company Profile

OzAurum Resources Limited, an exploration company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of gold projects in Western Australia. It holds interests in the Mulgabbie project that covers a landholding of 67 square kilometers, as well as Patricia project comprising a 3.6 square kilometers landholding located north-east of Kalgoorlie.

