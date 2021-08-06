Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 37,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,996 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $25.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

