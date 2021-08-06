James Brunk Sells 950 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $199.10 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.07 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

