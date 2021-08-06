Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells $41,968.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
