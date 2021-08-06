Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells $41,968.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.