Morgan Stanley Purchases 719,404 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

