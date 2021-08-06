Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,787,000 after acquiring an additional 233,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 370,890 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.