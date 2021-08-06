Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $202,000 in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $939.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.