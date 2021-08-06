Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $166,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

