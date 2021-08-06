ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $100,734,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

