Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.