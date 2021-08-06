Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of INSG opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Inseego by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 73,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

