Insider Buying: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Purchases $31,950.00 in Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $31,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLBC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $164.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.