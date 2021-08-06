1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.