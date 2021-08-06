Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

VREX stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $262,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

