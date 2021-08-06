Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

