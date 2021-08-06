Advisory Services Network LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

TAP stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

