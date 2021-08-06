Advisory Services Network LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 276.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,704 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.30 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.98.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

