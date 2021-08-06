992 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 572.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ESLT stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.41.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.