Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

