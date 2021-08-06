Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of Endava stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.