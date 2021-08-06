Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

