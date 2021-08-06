Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

