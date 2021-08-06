Insider Selling: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ACNB by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACNB by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.