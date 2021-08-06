Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 3,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,195,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 247,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.