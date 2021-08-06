Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.75. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.