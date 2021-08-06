LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.90

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 58359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $55,363 and sold 11,812 shares valued at $236,421. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

