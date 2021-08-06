Warburg Research Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

COP opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.17. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12-month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

