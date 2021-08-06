CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.60 ($94.82).

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52-week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

