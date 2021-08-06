Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

