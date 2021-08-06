Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.05 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.61 ($4.25).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

