Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.05 by Berenberg Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.61 ($4.25).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

