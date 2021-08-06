Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 19,752 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $13,070,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143,379 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

