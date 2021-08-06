Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 9,438 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $243.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

