Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233,192 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Antero Resources stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

