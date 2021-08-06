Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1,934.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

