Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,316 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $13,505,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

