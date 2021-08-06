Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 19,910 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 257,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a P/E ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

