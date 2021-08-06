Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.52.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.