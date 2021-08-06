Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $122,990,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

