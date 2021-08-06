Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.01 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

