Zacks: Analysts Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.07. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials stock opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

