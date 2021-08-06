PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $421.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

