Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to “Hold”

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 272,959 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $5,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

