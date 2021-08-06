Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 64.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 543,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,594,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 311,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.03.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

