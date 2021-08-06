DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $523.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $23,662,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DexCom by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.