Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells $62,146.49 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $176.52 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.81, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wingstop by 4,194.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wingstop by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Wingstop by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.