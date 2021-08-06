Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.